Injuries provide chances says York Knights chief

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth wants young prospects James Farrar and Jack Potter to push for inclusion as he grapples with injuries amid a testing start to the season.

Scans have shown former Hull KR and Wakefield fullback Will Dagger could be out for four months with a damaged thigh.

Ex-Super League, NRL and Tonga halfback Ata Hingano faces a possible four weeks on the sidelines because of a fractured hand.

And dependable prop Conor Fitzsimmons may be missing for eight weeks due to a calf problem.

York went into their latest league game at Batley on Sunday still seeking a first point after defeats by Oldham, Toulouse and Halifax.

Applegarth insists he has cover for the trio, with fullback Farrar and halfback Potter among his options.

Ireland international Farrar joined from Hull KR ahead of this season while Potter made the same move twelve months earlier and played twice last year.

At fullback, the coach also has Joe Brown, who has returned from a hip issue, Kieran Buchanan, Myles Harrison (once back from a hamstring tear) and Ben Jones-Bishop, the seasoned winger who recently switched from Sheffield and has played the position in the past.

And in the halves, he can choose from Kiwi Sam Cook, Australian Jesse Dee, veteran hooker Paul McShane and Taylor Pemberton as well as Potter to play alongside skipper Liam Harris.

“In my opinion, there’s still enough talent and togetherness in the group to grind out the results we want even with some key men missing,” said Applegarth.

“It’s a good chance for other people to step up and show what they can do, so I’m looking forward to seeing them in action as well.

“Browny is back, we’ve brought Bish in, who is a handy addition now, and we have James Farrar.

“With the halves, you look at Liam Harris, our captain and leader, Sam Cook, Paul McShane, who has played seven, and young Jack Potter.”

Hooker Jacques O’Neill is close to returning from a hamstring strain.