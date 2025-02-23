Luke Forber fires Rochdale Hornets to huge win over Keighley Cougars

ROCHDALE HORNETS 44 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 0
MATTHEW WARD, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday
A TRY treble by Luke Forber helped Rochdale kick off their league campaign in style with an emphatic victory.
Gary Thornton’s side crossed eight times in all with no response as they made it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.
After exchanging sets in the opening stages, Hornets claimed the first try of the contest. A neat move to the left edge ended with Myles Harrop feeding Forber, although Max Flanagan put the conversion attempt wide.
On 19 minutes, Rochdale struck again. Straight from a scrum, Harrop wriggled his way around the Keighley defence and crossed with Flanagan successfully kicking.
Forber and Harrop were causing serious problems for the Cougars. Again they combined to send the former in but as he crossed, his celebrations were cut short as Harrop was adjudged to have knocked on.
However he did get his second score just short of the interval. From a Keighley attack, a kick on the last missed everyone in a visitors’ shirt and was caught by Forber, who charged the full length of the field, beating the defenders who were desperately trying to stop him. Flanagan added the extras.
The mood at half-time was slightly dampened as after a high kick towards the Keighley line, Harrop caught Brandon Pickersgill high and was yellow carded.
Another high kick in the second half caused problems for Pickersgill, who dropped the ball to set Rochdale up. As the hosts moved it to the left, Jordan Andrade collected and powered his way past a line of defenders, with Flanagan’s kick making it 22-0.
Forber was enjoying his afternoon and grabbed his hat-trick. Another quick move to the left found the former Clock Face Miners player. Flanagan again goaled.
The scoreline got worse for Keighley as Gregg McNally charged the line from acting halfback and eased through a gap. Flanagan converted for 34-0.
Rochdale hit 40 when Deane Meadows ghosted past three defenders who just stood and watched as the forward touched down for Flanagan to improve.
The hosts had time for one more try to cap off an encouraging afternoon. A high kick caused confusion in the Keighley ranks and as three defenders competed for the ball, it dropped in the in-goal area, and Duane Straugheir struck.
GAMESTAR: Rochdale winger Luke Forber was always a threat.
GAMEBREAKER: Jordan Andrade’s try eleven minutes into the second half.
MATCHFACTS
HORNETS
1 Gregg McNally
3 Lameck Juma
21 Ben Will
4 Myles Harrop
5 Luke Forber
14 Max Flanagan
7 Lewis Else
19 Jayden Dayes
23 Morgan Punchard
10 Luke Nelmes
18 Zac Baker
12 Duane Straugheir
13 Emmerson Whittel
Subs (all used)
9 Oli Burton
11 Deane Meadows
16 Jordan Andrade
17 Ben Killan
Tries: Forber (9, 39, 56), Harrop (19), Andrade (51), McNally (60), Meadows (70), Straugheir (76)
Goals: Flanagan 6/8
Sin bin: Harrop (40) – dangerous tackle
COUGARS
1 Brandon Pickersgill
20 Oliver Whitford
36 Ewan Smith
4 Junior Sa’u
2 Brad Holroyd
6 Izaac Farrell
34 Jarrod Sammut
8 Lewis Hatton
14 Harry Bowes
31 Charlie McKler
3 Adam Ryder
12 Lachlan Lanskey
15 Dan Parker
Subs (all used)
23 Leo Aliyu
29 Lucas Green
16 Jordan Schofield
24 Elliot Cousins
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0; 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 44-0
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Hornets: Luke Forber; Cougars: Junior Sa’u
Penalty count: 4-4
Half-time: 16-0
Referee: Andy Sweet
Attendance: 927