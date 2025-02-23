Luke Forber fires Rochdale Hornets to huge win over Keighley Cougars

ROCHDALE HORNETS 44 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 0

MATTHEW WARD, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

A TRY treble by Luke Forber helped Rochdale kick off their league campaign in style with an emphatic victory.

Gary Thornton’s side crossed eight times in all with no response as they made it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

After exchanging sets in the opening stages, Hornets claimed the first try of the contest. A neat move to the left edge ended with Myles Harrop feeding Forber, although Max Flanagan put the conversion attempt wide.

On 19 minutes, Rochdale struck again. Straight from a scrum, Harrop wriggled his way around the Keighley defence and crossed with Flanagan successfully kicking.

Forber and Harrop were causing serious problems for the Cougars. Again they combined to send the former in but as he crossed, his celebrations were cut short as Harrop was adjudged to have knocked on.

However he did get his second score just short of the interval. From a Keighley attack, a kick on the last missed everyone in a visitors’ shirt and was caught by Forber, who charged the full length of the field, beating the defenders who were desperately trying to stop him. Flanagan added the extras.

The mood at half-time was slightly dampened as after a high kick towards the Keighley line, Harrop caught Brandon Pickersgill high and was yellow carded.

Another high kick in the second half caused problems for Pickersgill, who dropped the ball to set Rochdale up. As the hosts moved it to the left, Jordan Andrade collected and powered his way past a line of defenders, with Flanagan’s kick making it 22-0.

Forber was enjoying his afternoon and grabbed his hat-trick. Another quick move to the left found the former Clock Face Miners player. Flanagan again goaled.

The scoreline got worse for Keighley as Gregg McNally charged the line from acting halfback and eased through a gap. Flanagan converted for 34-0.

Rochdale hit 40 when Deane Meadows ghosted past three defenders who just stood and watched as the forward touched down for Flanagan to improve.

The hosts had time for one more try to cap off an encouraging afternoon. A high kick caused confusion in the Keighley ranks and as three defenders competed for the ball, it dropped in the in-goal area, and Duane Straugheir struck.

GAMESTAR: Rochdale winger Luke Forber was always a threat.

GAMEBREAKER: Jordan Andrade’s try eleven minutes into the second half.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

3 Lameck Juma

21 Ben Will

4 Myles Harrop

5 Luke Forber

14 Max Flanagan

7 Lewis Else

19 Jayden Dayes

23 Morgan Punchard

10 Luke Nelmes

18 Zac Baker

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

9 Oli Burton

11 Deane Meadows

16 Jordan Andrade

17 Ben Killan

Tries: Forber (9, 39, 56), Harrop (19), Andrade (51), McNally (60), Meadows (70), Straugheir (76)

Goals: Flanagan 6/8

Sin bin: Harrop (40) – dangerous tackle

COUGARS

1 Brandon Pickersgill

20 Oliver Whitford

36 Ewan Smith

4 Junior Sa’u

2 Brad Holroyd

6 Izaac Farrell

34 Jarrod Sammut

8 Lewis Hatton

14 Harry Bowes

31 Charlie McKler

3 Adam Ryder

12 Lachlan Lanskey

15 Dan Parker

Subs (all used)

23 Leo Aliyu

29 Lucas Green

16 Jordan Schofield

24 Elliot Cousins

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0; 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 44-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Luke Forber; Cougars: Junior Sa’u

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: 927