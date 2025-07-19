Luke Robinson blasts ‘most disappointing performance’ as Huddersfield Giants coach

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson was left seething following his side’s 46-10 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

“That is probably one of the most disappointing performances ever as a coach,” he said.

“I’d like to apologise on behalf of the group to the fans really, because they don’t deserve that.

“Strangely, we actually started really well in the first ten minutes, but then there was a lapse in concentration and we give a really soft try away.

“Our right edge didn’t escort and left Gags (Jacob Gagai) all by himself, which is a pure effort thing and concentration.

“From there, we just don’t seem to be able to deal with adversity and claw back momentum.

“I am so frustrated because I said all along the second half of our season will be unlike other teams, we’ll start building and start getting players back.

“I felt before the start of this game we were on the right trajectory with two out of four wins. The Wigan game last week, we put in 50 minutes of a really good performance.

“We just don’t know how to win back the momentum when it goes against us and they just started running a little bit harder and started to win more play-the-ball speed.

“They had a really big pack and give credit to Wakefield because they’re a really good side, their halfbacks will always cause you problems and then with Max (Jowitt) out the back, he’s always a threat.

“Wakefield were good but I was more disappointed in us.”