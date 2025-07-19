Daryl Powell delighted with Wakefield Trinity response as new standard set

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell was pleased with the way his side bounced back from their defeat to Hull FC last week to beat Huddersfield Giants.

He said after the 46-10 win: “Performance wise, we were slow to start both halves to be honest, but I thought in the first half once we get our teeth into the game we were just too good.

“Our attacking play was class, we picked some great options and our finishing was good.

“I thought defensively we frontloaded after conceding that early try and showed how good we can be.

“Last week was a tough one to take with the second half (collapse). It’s all about responding – you’re going to lose games.

“We were all a bit disappointed in the way that we performed in that second half but today was strong across all areas.

“I thought defensively we were pretty good. With the tries that we concede, we could be better connected on the edges. But ultimately, our points difference is looking strong and we’re in a good position.

“I think there’s lots of water to go under the bridge to see whether we can be where we want to be but if we keep playing like that, we’ll be tough to beat.”