Luke Robinson on his future at Huddersfield Giants amidst poor Super League form

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson knows he is under pressure with rugby league being a “results-based business”.

The current Huddersfield boss has endured a difficult time as permanent head coach during the 2025 Super League campaign, with the Giants winning just once in 13 games.

That has left Robinson’s side languishing second bottom on the Super League ladder with only the financially-distraught Salford Red Devils below them.

And the former halfback understands the pressures that head coaches are under to perform – and he is no different.

“Every rugby league player and coach is the same,” Robinson said.

“Nothing changes regardless if you’re a player or a staff member, it’s a results-based business.

“We need to start winning games as quickly as we can and then we can start building some confidence.”

Robinson does, however, believe that there needs to be accountability.

“I think if you look at the first six or seven games, I would say there was lots of pride showed in those performances.

“We just lacked a bit of game smarts and didn’t manage certain situation well which meant close losses.

“The pride was definitely there but there have been performances of late that have been a little bit lacklustre in energy which we need to take accountability for.”