Six Again: Great Challenge Cup final upsets

Who doesn’t love a good cup upset? There are few better experiences than seeing the underdog prevail and take the spoils, especially when they do it on the biggest of stages.

Often, these upsets come in the earlier rounds as a lower league team takes the scalp of a much higher-placed side. But occasionally it happens in the final when a club beats the odds to make the celebrations even sweeter.

1930 – Widnes v St Helens

IN what is considered Wembley’s first ‘giant-killing’ upset, a strong first-half performance from Widnes saw them defeat table-toppers St Helens 10-3.

Saints had gone ahead in the third minute, but Widnes, who had finished 15th in the league, hit back when Albert Ratcliffe was awarded a penalty try. Jimmy Hoey converted before Jack Dennett added a second try. Hoey’s penalty just before the hooter put Widnes 10-3 up, and it was a lead they would not give up.

Despite a less effective second 40 with ball in hand, Widnes kept Saints at bay and held on for a memorable victory.

1976 – St Helens v Widnes

ST HELENS and Widnes played out another cup shock 46 years later, when little was expected of an ageing Saints side in near 100-degree heat.

With 15 minutes remaining, Saints held a narrow 6-5 lead, but having been dubbed ‘Dad’s Army’ due to the fact their front row had a combined age of 99, many expected them to wilt in the heat and allow favourites Widnes to claim victory. But a second drop goal from Geoff Pimblett, followed by a Jeff Heaton try (converted by Pimblett), started a late scoring surge by Saints, and when Peter Glynn scored two late tries, they secured a 20-5 win and proved that age is just a number.

1983 – Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC

CUP holders Hull against a team named as 33-1 outsiders at the start of the competition was only going to go one way at Wembley, wasn’t it? Well, Featherstone sure had something to say about that!

Despite Hull leading 12-5 on the hour mark and looking in control for the most part, a late surge from Rovers saw David Hobbs claim a second try, converted by Steve Quinn, who also added a penalty to level the game at 12-12. Featherstone were then controversially awarded a penalty when Charlie Stone allegedly head butted Peter Smith, and Quinn kept his cool to slot over the winning points to cap a memorable day for the West Yorkshire side.

1998 – Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors

TO this day, Sheffield Eagles’ 17-8 Wembley win over Wigan Warriors is perhaps the most talked about Cup Final shock of them all.

Cup kings Wigan had won nine of the previous 13 finals, whereas this was the first time the Eagles had progressed passed the fifth round.

Those who thought John Kear’s side were in the capital purely to make up the numbers were soon proved wrong as tries from Nick Pinkney and Matt Crowther, plus a goal and drop goal from Mark Aston, put the Eagles up 11-2 at the break. Darren Turner’s second-half try secured the famous win.

2005 – Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

LESS than a decade after Sheffield’s success, John Kear was at it again, leading Hull FC to a 25-24 victory over much-fancied Leeds Rhinos.

Both teams made selection surprises, to different effect, but it remained a nip and tuck game throughout. With the clock counting down, Leeds looked to be holding on to their 19-24 lead until Paul Cooke and Danny Brough linked up in a moment of magic that sent the former over. The latter then held his nerve to slot over the conversion. The heroics didn’t end there as Hull captain Richard Swain darted out of dummy-half to superbly charge down Kevin Sinfield’s late drop goal attempt and secure the win for the Airlie Birds.

2018 – Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves.

GOING into this game, 10 points separated Warrington and Catalans in the Super 8s, the Wolves were pushing for the play-offs, had many big game players in their squad, and they had featured in four of the previous nine finals, winning three.

Many didn’t give the French side a chance against the Wolves, given that that they were involved in the Million Pound Game eleven months earlier. But the Wolves were clumsy and tentative at times, allowing Catalans to take advantage and eventually claim a 20-14 victory that saw them etch themselves into the record books as the first, and to date, only non-English club to lift the trophy.