Magic Weekend set for best attendance since Covid as best-selling clubs revealed

TICKET sales are ahead of two years ago as fans anticipate the return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle.

St James’ Park hosts the two-day, six-game Super League event this weekend for the eighth time, following a break last year, when it was instead held at Elland Road in Leeds.

That attracted the lowest-ever aggregate attendance of 53,103 – but this year Magic is on course for its highest post-Covid attendance, which is currently the 63,312 at Newcastle in 2023.

There is also the possibility of a Magic first this weekend, should the crowd be larger on the Sunday than the Saturday.

This has never happened before but attractive fixtures and the Bank Holiday weekend mean sales for each day are almost identical.

Hull FC, who will play the first game on Sunday, have sold the most tickets of any Super League club as it stands, on the back of their positive start to the season.

Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity – absent from the event last season following relegation – and Super League leaders Hull KR respectively are the next best for sales.

Alongside the three Super League matches each day, Learning Disability Super League exhibition games will again feature.

Newcastle Thunder are also hosting a ‘Magic Friday’ League One game against Workington Town at Blaydon’s Crow Trees ground, kick-off 7.30pm.

Around St James’ Park there are now two fan zones, with the usual outdoor Strawberry Place supplemented by a new indoor, Wembley Boxpark-type venue called STACK.

Meanwhile the NRL will be holding its sixth Magic Weekend from Friday to Sunday at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, preceded by a Women’s State of Origin game on Thursday.

Super League Magic Weekend

Saturday 3 May

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons, 3pm

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils, 5.30pm

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, 7pm

Sunday 4 May

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC, 1pm

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 3.15pm

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity, 5.30pm