‘An absolute joke’: Former Super League star Leon Pryce slams lengthy video referee calls

FORMER St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Hull FC star Leon Pryce has slammed lengthy video-refereeing decisions as ‘spoiling the game’.

During Hull FC’s 36-12 loss to Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon, video referee Ben Thaler spent five minutes looking at camera footage to decide whether or not Wigan winger Abbas Miski had grounded the ball in the corner despite the attention of several FC defenders shortly after half-time.

On-field official Jack Smith had sent the decision to Thaler as a ‘no try’, meaning the latter had to find sufficient evidence to overturn that ruling and award Miski the try.

After numerous camera angles and drawn-out deliberation, Thaler finally awarded the try to the Lebanon winger – but it was not without criticism.

The ridiculously lengthy deliberation caused consternation amongst rugby league fans, not least Sky Sports pundit Leon Pryce, whose son Will starred once more for the Black and Whites in the defeat.

Leon Pryce took to X to express his displeasure over the issue, stating: “Seriously. Over 5 minutes to make a decision. Totally had enough. It’s an absolute joke. Completely spoils the game.”

In recent weeks and months there have been calls to introduce a shot clock for video refereeing decisions to ensure the game’s flow is not disrupted too much.

That has become especially relevant since the start of the 2025 Super League season when the Captain’s Challenge was introduced.