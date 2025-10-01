Man of Steel-tipped Jake Connor on why his 2025 form was so impressive as he reveals changed Leeds Rhinos role

JAKE CONNOR may have bowed out in the Super League play-offs with Leeds Rhinos following a heartbreaking 16-14 loss to St Helens last weekend, but the 30-year-old is on course to lift the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Having enjoyed a new lease of life since joining the Rhinos ahead of the 2025 Super League campaign, Connor appears to have grown into the halfback role at Headingley.

But, before the season began, there was no certainty that Connor would even earn a starting shirt.

So what does the 30-year-old put his good form down to?

“It’s been a bit of everything really, the coaching staff, the team I am playing in. There’s been a good balance of everything – hard work and enjoyment together,” Connor told League Express.

“It’s all come together pretty well. Brad Arthur has been great, he’s always been on top of me and never let me have a breath which for someone like me I’ve always needed and it’s paid off.

“He has kept the enjoyment there for me as well which is key.”

Connor also explained how his game has changed after being handed the number 7 role instead of the number 6 role that he has commanded in the past.

“My game has changed and it obviously had to change with me getting the number 7 role and leading the team.

“I’ve got to think about different things and different outcomes to what I have before.

‘There’s a lot more thinking that goes into it but that is something that I thrive on and have thrived on.”