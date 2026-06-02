Manly Sea Eagles appoint Kieran Foran

KIERAN FORAN has been appointed as Manly Sea Eagles head coach on a three-year contract.

A Manly great over two spells as a player, ex-New Zealand star Foran only retired at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old stepped up from assistant to interim coach in late March when Anthony Seibold left the club and has won seven of his nine games to earn the position full-time.

“I’m truly honoured to be the head coach of a club that means so much to me, a club that has played a significant part in not just my footy career but my entire life,” Foran said.

“I care deeply about this club, and I want what’s best for everyone involved in it.

“It’s been wonderful working with this group of players over the past few months and helping them to build belief is something I have really enjoyed.

“I believe we’re capable of achieving great things this year and we will continue to work extremely hard to make sure we give ourselves every chance of achieving that.”

Manly next play South Sydney Rabbitohs at home on Thursday.