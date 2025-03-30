Manly Sea Eagles beat Parramatta Eels amid Daly Cherry-Evans contract drama

MANLY SEA EAGLES 26 PARRAMATTA EELS 12

TOM SMITH, Four Pines Park, Sunday

MANLY overcame a week of contract drama surrounding Daly Cherry-Evans – then a knee injury to Tom Trbojevic – to deny Parramatta their first win of 2025.

A packed Brookvale Oval gave their captain a warm reception despite Cherry-Evans rejecting the Sea Eagles’ offer of a contract extension this week to explore options elsewhere.

The 36-year-old halfback guided his team to a straightforward win against the hapless Eels, despite not having his fullback alongside him.

Trbojevic was only just returning from a hamstring complaint but an MCL injury sidelined the injury-prone star after half-time.

Parra’s fourth straight loss leaves new coach Jason Ryles still chasing his first victory as an NRL coach.

A forward pass denied the visitors the opening points, which were instead snaffled by prolific winger Jason Saab, who streaked 50 metres down the right touchline.

Lehi Hopoate crossed in the other corner courtesy of some quick hands by Ben and Tom Trbojevic, before a Reuben Garrick penalty goal made it 12-0.

Minus their number one in the second half, the Sea Eagles stretched their lead again through Garrick’s boot.

And although Joe Ofahengaue marked his 200th game with just his twelfth try, quick replies by Corey Waddell and Tolutau Koula snuffed out any comeback before Shaun Lane added a late consolation try.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trobjevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Josh Aloiai, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Corey Waddell, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Nathan Brown

Tries: Saab (9), Hopoate (17), Waddell (63), Koula (68); Goals: Garrick 5/6

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Sean Russell, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Zac Lomax, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Dean Hawkins, 10 Junior Paulo, 9 Joey Lussick, 16 Joe Ofahengaue, 11 Shaun Lane, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 J’maine Hopgood. Subs (all used): 14 Ryley Smith, 17 Dan Keir, 18 Sam Tuivaiti, 19 Charlie Guymer

Tries: Ofahengaue (56), Lane (80); Goals: Lomax 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 12-0; 14-0, 14-6, 20-6, 26-6, 26-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Lehi Hopoate; Eels: J’maine Hopgood

Penalty count: 6-5; Half-time: 12-0; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 17,286