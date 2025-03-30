New Zealand Warriors pip Wests Tigers in see-saw game

WESTS TIGERS 24 NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 26

TOM SMITH, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sunday

A LUKE MATCALF penalty-goal helped the Warriors down the Tigers in an entertaining conclusion to round four.

Alex Seyfarth’s high tackle on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad handed the Warriors stand-off the chance to boot the match-deciding score from 40 metres out, after the two teams traded four tries apiece.

Pre-game, Wests honoured Papua New Guinea international Justin Olam, who retired in midweek with immediate effect.

Centre Adam Pompey scored first for the visitors, dancing his way through a web of orange jumpers in the fifth minute.

But big man Fonua Pole replied immediately with a powerful barge-over.

Back-rower Marata Niukore targeted star stand-off Jarome Luai to get the Warriors ahead again, before the Tigers levelled things once more via Starford To’a.

The New Zealanders took less than two minutes of the second half to regain the lead, as Metcalf made the most of Wayde Egan’s work from dummy-half.

However, Wests got their nose in front for the first time when Solomona Faataape and Latu Fainu both struck inside three minutes — the first thanks to a Lachlan Galvin grubber, the second a superb solo run.

Terrell May, who was outstanding, should’ve stretched the lead further, but bungled the put-down.

Leka Halasima’s first NRL try – a stunning effort from deep in his own half – made the hosts pay, before Metcalf booted the Warriors ahead and the Tigers’ late charge failed to dent the two-point deficit.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 4 Starford To’a, 16 Jack Bird, 22 Solomona Faataape, 6 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Royce Hunt, 17 Sione Fainu, 18 Latu Fainu

Tries: Pole (12), To’a (39), Faataape (50), L Fainu (53); Goals: Koroisau 3/3, Da Silva 1/1

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Taine Tuaupiki, 4 Ali Leiataua, 5 Adam Pompey, 23 Edward Kosi, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Luke Metcalf, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 15 Jackson Ford, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Leka Halasima, 22 Bunty Afoa.

Tries: Pompey (5), Niukore (34), Metcalf (42), Halasima (70); Goals: Metcalf 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12; 12-18, 18-18, 24-18, 24-24, 24-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Terrell May; Warriors: Chanel Harris-Tavita

Penalty count: 5-8; Half-time: 12-12; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 12,020