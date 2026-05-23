Manly Sea Eagles edge Gold Coast Titans in NRL thriller

MANLY SEA EAGLES 12 GOLD COAST TITANS 10

CALLUM WALKER, 4 Pines Park, Sydney, Saturday

IT wasn’t pretty, but Manly did just enough to sneak home against a Gold Coast side that rued a missed Jayden Campbell kick that would have sent the game into Golden Point.

The Sea Eagles lost Ben Trbojevic to injury as the back-rower joined brother Tom on the sidelines and they had to weather a number of storms to just get by.

In fact, the Titans should have broken the deadlock inside six minutes when Jaylan De Groot went over, but AJ Brimson was adjudged to have knocked on earlier in the play.

Phillip Sami lost the ball over the line moments later before Blake Wilson finished expertly for Manly off a superb Clayton Faulalo pass.

That was it for scores in the first-half, with Faulalo stretching over immediately following the resumption. Reuben Garrick converted to make it 10-0, and, he kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty on the hour when Faulalo was the recipient of a hip drop tackle.

But, back came the Titans and Sami’s effort on 66 minutes put the cat amongst the pigeons, but Campbell’s missed conversion meant the visitors still had to score twice.

They scored once through Brimson, but just couldn’t cross again as Manly held on.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Clayton Faulalo, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Josh Feledy, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Blake Wilson, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Taniela Paseka, 9 Brandon Wakeham, 10 Ethan Bullemor, 11 Jackson Shereb, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Nathan Brown, 16 Kobe Hetherington, 17 Simione Laiafi, 18 Hugo Hart (not used), 19 Joey Walsh (not used)

Tries: Wilson (18), Faulalo (47); Goals: Garrick 2/3

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Jensen Taumoepeau, 3 Jaylan De Groot, 4 AJ Brimson, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Jayden Campbell, 7 Zane Harrison, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Oliver Pascoe, 10 Klese Haas, 11 Arama Hau, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Cooper Bai. Subs: 14 Kurtis Morrin, 15 Josh Patston, 16 Luke Sommerton, 17 Adam Christensen (not used), 18 Lachlan Ilias (not used), 21 Chris Randall

Tries: Sami (66), Brimson (79); Goals: Campbell 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0; 10-0, 12-0, 12-4, 12-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Clayton Faulalo; Titans: Jayden Campbell

Penalty count: 3-4; Half-time: 4-0; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: