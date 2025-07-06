Manly Sea Eagles inflict another loss on South Sydney Rabbitohs

MANLY SEA EAGLES 30 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 12

TOM SMITH, Four Pines Park, Sunday

BRANDON SMITH’S South Sydney debut ended in defeat and an ankle injury as Manly inflicted the Rabbitohs’ sixth straight loss.

Smith started his first game in more than 300 days after tearing his ACL for the Roosters last September, but limped up the tunnel in the 75th minute with an apparent ankle injury.

By that time, the Bunnies badly trailed a Sea Eagles side sparked by doubles to Reuben Garrick and Tom Trbojevic.

While Souths were without Cody Walker (hamstring) and Latrell Mitchell (Origin), Manly had no Origin disruptions, with former interstate reps Tom and Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans overlooked.

Garrick touched down in the left corner for the opening try on 18 minutes, before Tommy Turbo danced through some stretched Souths defence and Garrick snagged a second to make it 14-0 at the break.

Tom Trbojevic found his way through again, despite a hint of obstruction, and 36-year-old Cherry-Evans celebrated his four-pointer by using the corner post like an old man using a walking stick.

Shifted from the back row to the centres, Tallis Duncan struck twice in three minutes to give the Rabbitohs something to cheer about.

And after Smith went down clutching his lower leg in an awkward tackle, Isaiah Tass grounded a Jack Wighton grubber for another consolation try.

But Tolutau Koula galloped away at the death to ensure the victors enjoyed the last laugh.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Lehi Hopoate, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Reuben Garrick, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Corey Waddell, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Tommy Talau, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Toafofoa Sipley

Tries: Garrick (18, 31), T Trbojevic (28, 44), Cherry-Evans (54), Koula (79); Goals: Garrick 3/6

RABBITOHS: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Isaiah Tass, 4 Campbell Graham, 12 Tallis Duncan, 5 Tyrone Munro, 6 Jack Wighton, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Tevita Tatola, 22 Brandon Smith, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 Jai Arrow, 20 Jacob Host, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 9 Siliva Havili, 15 Liam Le Blanc, 16 Davvy Moale, 18 Ryan Gray

Tries: Duncan (59, 62), Tass (77); Goals: Humphreys 0/1, Tass 0/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0; 20-0, 24-0, 24-4, 24-8, 24-12, 30-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Tom Trbojevic; Rabbitohs: Tallis Duncan

Penalty count: 7-6; Half-time: 14-0; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 17,298