Three brothers all score as Wests Tigers stun Sydney Roosters

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 28 WESTS TIGERS 30

TOM SMITH, Allianz Stadium, Sunday

BENJI MARSHALL can breathe a little easier after the Tigers held off the fast-finishing Roosters to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Fainu brothers – Latu, Sione and Samuela – all hit the scoreboard before the Roosters mounted a late charge.

However, Adam Doueihi’s late penalty-goal – his seventh successful shot – proved the difference on the scoreboard, despite the Chooks scoring five tries to four.

It’s just Wests’ second win over the Tricolours since 2011, minus Jarome Luai (Origin), Api Koroisau (concussion) and Jahream Bula (hamstring).

With Angus Crichton, Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Robert Toia and Lindsay Collins on interstate duty, Trent Robinson handed NRL debuts to Tom Rodwell (son of former NSW rep Brett) and Max McCathie.

And the new-look hosts fell behind 20-0 after Charlie Staines crossed in the right corner, Latu Fainu raced away with a Hugo Savala knock-on and Sione Fainu spun over from close range.

Daniel Tupou flew for a Savala bomb to get the Roosters on the board, then a superb Mark Nawaqanitawase charge shaved the margin to ten at the break.

But Wests restored some of their buffer through Samuela Fainu and Doueihi’s second penalty-goal.

Savala connected with Rodwell and Nawaqanitawase struck again late to set up a grandstand finish.

But another Doueihi goal – thanks to a late tackle by Taylor Losalu – gave the Tigers enough for victory, despite James Tedesco’s late try against his old club.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 4 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 18 Ethan King, 5 Tom Rodwell, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Hugo Savala, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Benaiah Ioelu, 10 Makahesi Makatoa, 11 Egan Butcher, 12 Salesi Foketi, 13 Blake Steep: Subs (all used): 14 Zack Dockar-Clay, 15 Max McCathie, 16 Taylor Losalu, 17 De La Salle Va’a

Tries: Tupou (35), Nawaqanitawase (39, 75), Savala (56), Tedesco (80); Goals: S Smith 4/5

TIGERS: 1 Sunia Turuva, 2 Charlie Staines, 3 Luke Laulilii, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Jeral Skelton, 6 Adam Doueihi, 7 Latu Fainu, 8 Terrell May, 9 Tristan Hope, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 17 Tony Sukkar, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Charlie Murray, 15 Alex Seyfarth, 16 Sione Fainu, 18 Kit Laulilii

Tries: Staines (10), L Fainu (24), Sione Fainu (30), Samuela Fainu (44); Goals: Doueihi 7/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-14, 0-20, 4-20, 10-20; 10-26, 10-28, 16-28, 22-28, 22-30, 28-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Mark Nawaqanitawase; Tigers: Terrell May

Penalty count: 4-6; Half-time: 10-20; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 24,311