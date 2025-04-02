Manly Sea Eagles veteran Daly Cherry-Evans reacts to Super League speculation

MANLY SEA EAGLES veteran Daly Cherry-Evans has insisted that he will ‘take his time’ when deciding on his future after being linked with a move to Super League.

The Courier Mail has reported that the 36-year-old is ‘open’ to a move to Catalans Dragons, with the veteran set to leave Manly – the only NRL club he has ever played for.

“I’m not going to chat with other clubs yet. I’ll take my time,” Cherry-Evans told The Courier Mail when asked if he would be joining Catalans.

“I’m also not going to engage with any clubs that I couldn’t see myself genuinely playing for so I won’t waste anyone’s time if I decide to play on.”

Cherry-Evans’ contract of £484,000 per year has seen a number of sides baulk at the asking price, including the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

However, the Dragons would have to compete with the likes of of the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters, both of whom have entered negotiations into bringing in the veteran playmaker.

Cherry-Evans has played his entire career in the NRL with the Sea Eagles, having debuted for the club back in 2011.

Since that moment, the 36-year-old has registered almost 800 points in 333 games, making him one of Manly’s most celebrated players in their history.