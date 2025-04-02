The latest on the future of Catalans Dragons prop Chris Satae

CATALANS DRAGONS are keen on retaining the services of rampaging prop Chris Satae.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant, which has reported that the club wants to keep the Tonga international beyond the end of the 2025 Super League season when his contract at the Stade Gilbert Brutus ends.

Last week, All Out Rugby League reported that the agent of Satae had offered the 32-year-old to other clubs, but L’Independant has revealed that Catalans have no intention of letting the former Hull FC prop leave.

The French publication has also claimed that Satae wants to stay in the south of France beyond his current deal, making a new contract seem all the more likely.