Mark Applegarth explains why Wakefield Trinity missed out on Luke Gale signing before Super League 2023

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been one of the most active sides in Super League in terms of recruitment in recent months.

Some of those signings have included the likes of David Fifita, Will Dagger, Jack Croft and Romain Franco.

However, one of those that made his home debut against the Salford Red Devils on Friday night was halfback Luke Gale – and it’s safe to say he very much impressed.

The wily playmaker, who has spent the past two months injured with a groin issue, directed Wakefield around the field like a little general and took the game away from Salford in a 32-6 drubbing.

It appeared as though Gale was the leader that Trinity have been crying out for and head coach Mark Applegarth has revealed that he tried to sign the former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos man before the 2023 Super League season began.

“I actually tried to bring him in, I got the head coach job and three days later I met Luke,” Applegarth said.

“At the time with how our budgets were and salary demands at that time, it was more a case of I didn’t know if we could afford him and obviously as the season has panned out we got him.

“He’s a player I have admired from a distance for many a year. He’s got the quality.”

Applegarth continued: “I think he is excellent for managing the tempo. He is 35 but his mind thinks exactly the same but we have to be smart with him so we can roll him out on a weekend. I’m really happy that we’ve got him on board.”