Mark Applegarth explains yet another Wakefield Trinity defeat as Leigh Leopards thrash Super League strugglers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY once more suffered a defeat in Super League, going down 30-4 to the Leigh Leopards at the Magic Weekend.

Trinity were never really in the game despite Leigh going down to 11 men at one stage, with Mark Applegarth’s men scoring just one try once more.

And Applegarth reflected on that game.

“It sums up the story of our year so far, anyone watching that game that tuned in at half-time would think we were down to 12 men with the way we played,” Applegarth said.

“I thought we were erratic in the first-half, we spoke about composure and clinicalness and not changing how we play because they were down a man and if we respected possession that they eventually would wilt and points would come but we went out and did the complete opposite which is very frustrating.

“We had a chat in there about making sure you are doing your own jobs whether that is me as a coach or them a players. We are not playing as a team rather than individuals and we need to fix it up sharpish.”

Applegarth also touched on every game being “must win” between now and the end of the season.

“It’s frustrating, people don’t go out and mean to knock a ball on so it’s more frustrating than worrying. 9/10 times it is a mental battle they are having and I need to make sure they don’t worry about winning.

“We had a 60% completion rate and those things compound and create that panic, we are running out of time and it is only us that can fix it.

“I think all the games are must win, when you are bottom of the league, every game is a must win and that’s not changed.

“It’s pointless looking at teams around us when you aren’t winning yourself. We have never had the luxury of saying this isn’t must win.

“This week I thought we had a really good prep and we just haven’t served the quality on a Sunday and I’m looking at why that is. Is it tactical or is it some messages I’m giving or the quality of what we are trying to do?”

Applegarth also revealed that youngster Jack Croft had gone to hospital after landing awkwardly in a tackle.

“Crofty is at hospital and getting some scans, once they are all done, I will let you know. He landed in a tackle pretty bad.”