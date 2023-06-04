Leigh Leopards thrash Wakefield Trinity as Super League strugglers’ woes continue

LEIGH LEOPARDS made it back into the top four of Super League with a comprehensive win over Wakefield Trinity, despite being cut down to 12 men for 53 minutes.

Leigh hit first when Lachlan Lam scythed through a huge hole in the Wakefield defence with the halfback having enough pace to round fullback Max Jowitt. Ben Reynolds, however, couldn’t convert as the Leopards led 4-0 after seven minutes.

It was 10-0 moments later when Robbie Mulhern took a neat Tom Amone pass to canter over from ten metres out after Josh Charnley had been held up. This time Reynolds converted.

Reynolds was in the thick of the action, and, following a big run from debutant David Fifita, a punch to the Wakefield forward’s face saw the Leigh halfback sent off.

And, Leigh were down to 11 men moments later when Nisbet was sinbinned for a hip-drop tackle, but again Trinity couldn’t capitalise as Tom Lineham was first held-up over the line and then knocked-on over it with the Leopards leading 10-0 at the break.

Lam took the game by the scruff of the neck at the start of the second-half. On the last tackle, the PNG halfback delivered a wonderful pass to Leutele, with the ball eventually finding itself to Ipape who ran clear. Zak Hardaker converted for a 16-0 lead.

Hardaker was again on target moments later when Liam Hood took out Leigh’s John Asiata to make it 18-0.

Jack Croft left the field on a stretcher for Wakefield with Leigh rubbing salt into the wounds with another Josh Charnley try on the hour. Hardaker converted expertly from out wide to make it 24-0.

Lam got over the try-line for a deserved score moments later, but Wakefield did finally have a four-pointer to shout about with nine minutes to go when Max Jowitt crossed. Will Dagger couldn’t convert, however, has Leigh took home a 30-4 win.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

2 Jorge Taufua

15 Liam Kay

38 Jack Croft

5 Tom Lineham

33 Will Dagger

7 Mason Lino

16 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hood

19 Kevin Proctor

11 Matty Ashurst

31 Sam Hewitt

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

8 Eddie Battye

14 Jordan Crowther

24 Harry Bowes

40 David Fifita

Also in 21-man squad

18 Lee Kershaw

25 Sam Eseh

29 Joe Law

39 Isaac Shaw

Tries: Jowitt

Goals: Dagger 0/1

Leigh Leopards

17 Gareth O’Brien

2 Tom Briscoe

1 Zak Hardaker

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

15 Ben Reynolds

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

22 Tom Nisbet

16 Oliver Holmes

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Mellor

18 Matt Davis

25 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai

Also in 21-man squad

3 Ed Chamberlain

19 Aaron Smith

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O‘Donnell

Tries: Lam, Mulhern, Ipape, Charnley

Goals: Reynolds 1/2, Hardaker 3/3

Sinbin: Nisbet – hip-drop tackle (29)

Red card: Reynolds – punching (27)

Half-time: 0-10

Referee: Aaron Moore