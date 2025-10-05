Mark Applegarth laments key failing in York Knights’ Grand Final loss

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth admitted ill-discipline proved their undoing in a 10-8 Championship Grand Final defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

After an incredible 20-match unbeaten run, picking up two trophies en route, York fell at the final and most important of hurdles.

While the Knights scored two tries – both unconverted – Toulouse scored their points via five penalty goals from Jake Shorrocks.

“Firstly, congratulations to Toulouse,” reflected Applegarth.

“I thought they were worthy winners after 80 minutes. They capitalised on the errors that we made and our ill-discipline.

“Not to concede a try means that this hurts a little bit more but it’s a lesson for us in the importance of keeping a tight record on the disciplinary front.

“Toulouse played a really clinical game and I really can’t remember them making an error. They put us in difficult positions and ultimately capitalised on our mistakes.”