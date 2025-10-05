Sylvain Houles ‘extremely proud’ of title-winning Toulouse Olympique

SYLVAIN HOULES hailed Toulouse Olympique’s ability to manage their emotions after toppling York Knights 10-8 to claim the Championship title at the third attempt.

Toulouse have fallen to defeats against London Broncos and Wakefield Trinity in the competition’s finale in the last two years but got over the line with a nerve-wracking victory over York.

Five penalty goals from Jake Shorrocks were enough to give the French club silverware away to the League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup winners.

“I’m extremely proud of our group and our club,” said head coach Houles. “We were terrific and I’m so happy for everyone.

“We knew that coming here would be about emotion and managing our emotions.

“Credit to the boys, we played a patient and waiting game, but it paid off in the end.

“Jake Shorrocks has been awesome for us with his kicking game. It’s part of the game and it paid off today.

“Normally we don’t take too many two-points, but given that there weren’t a lot of gaps or big breaks in the game, I thought the two points was always the option and it paid off.”