Mark Applegarth proud as York Knights win ‘classic semi-final’ over ‘hurting’ Bradford Bulls

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth was delighted with the performance which earned victory over Bradford Bulls in their 1895 Cup semi-final.

“It had all the makings of a classic semi-final and both teams came out and fired some shots at each other and the occasion got the better of us in the first 25 minutes,” he said.

“We had spoken all week about getting the basics and our discipline right and Bradford probably edged us in that department in the first half-hour.

“But we took a lot of confidence from knowing we are a fit and athletic team who can turn pressure into points and we did that at the back end of the first half.

“The second half was nowhere near perfect but the amount of heart and character that we showed to defend off of the back of (conceding) quite a few penalties is what we are all about, so I’m a really proud coach today.”

Bradford coach Brian Noble admitted that he felt dejected after the game.

“I’m disappointed, especially for the fans, who have turned up in numbers for what was expected to be a right royal occasion for us,” he said.

“Unfortunately it didn’t transpire that way.

“So I’m mostly disappointed for the fans, the players and everybody else connected with the club, but full credit to York.

“They came away with the win and it’s one of those games where, in essence, little things made the difference.

“They are hurting in there (the changing rooms) and, in many respects, I’m glad they are hurting as it shows how much they care.

“They are disappointed with the way that we played and some of our reactions to things that went against us.

“But let’s not take anything away from York – they simply found a way to win.”