Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos impress as other numbers fall

WHAT were the attendances like over Super League Round 11?

St Helens 40-0 Catalans Dragons

10,337 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors 36-28 Leigh Leopards

17,449 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC

15,602 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR don’t give out home attendances

Wakefield Trinity 40-10 Warrington Wolves

6,629 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

5,469 at The Jungle on Sunday evening