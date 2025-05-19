Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos impress as other numbers fall

WHAT were the attendances like over Super League Round 11?
St Helens 40-0 Catalans Dragons
10,337 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night
Wigan Warriors 36-28 Leigh Leopards
17,449 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC
15,602 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield Giants
Hull KR don’t give out home attendances
Wakefield Trinity 40-10 Warrington Wolves
6,629 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils
5,469 at The Jungle on Sunday evening