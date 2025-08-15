Mark Aston leaves Sheffield Eagles with immediate effect

MARK ASTON has left Sheffield Eagles with immediate effect.

After being suspended from coaching for 18 months following an RFL Operational Rules Tribunal last year, Aston was given the position of commercial director with the Eagles.

The 57-year-old started that job in December, having been handed a suspension by the game’s governing body from any coaching involvement in the sport until the end of April 2026.

That was after being found guilty of breaching the rules around a player returning after a head injury.

However, he has now decided to step down from the commercial director role to spend more time with his family.

“I have taken some time to consider my position and have made the decision that it is now the right time for me to step down from the club to spend more time with my family” commented Aston.

“Sheffield Eagles has been a huge part of my life for over 40 years. The last year has been a very challenging year for me and for my family, and whilst I am grateful that the club has supported me by creating the commercial role for me and, having been doing the role for just over six months, I have come to the realisation that it is now the right time for me to move on.

“In making my decision I would like to wish everyone currently at the club the best of luck for the future and thank them for their support of me over this past difficult 12 months.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has played a part in my career at Sheffield Eagles. There are far too many people to mention by name, but to everyone who has played, coached, worked, volunteered or sponsored the club, I am very grateful for your support over the years.

“I would also like to pay special thanks to my family for their love and support over the years and thank them for the sacrifices they have made to support my journey in Rugby League.

“Lastly I would like to thank the Sheffield Eagles fans, many of whom I now consider friends. It’s not always easy being a Sheffield Eagles supporter, but Eagles fans are the most loyal and dedicated fans in Rugby League and without the fans we would have no club and I encourage all the fans to continue to support the club as passionately as they do now. I’ll look forward to joining you in the stands!”

Sheffield Eagles director Jeremy Levine hailed Aston for his achievements whilst with the club, saying: “After a successful playing career with the club, Mark spearheaded the revival of the Eagles at the end of 1999.

“The City of Sheffield and the game of Rugby League owes him a debt of gratitude for ensuring that we all have a club to support today.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Sheffield Eagles, past or present, I would like to thank Mark for his commitment, efforts and love of Sheffield Eagles over the last 40 years.

“We look forward to seeing him at games and at our events in the future. He and his achievements both on and off the field will forever be held in the highest regard at the club, where he truly has achieved legendary status.”