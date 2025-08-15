Huddersfield Giants boss explains Tom Burgess being dropped

LUKE ROBINSON says England veteran Tom Burgess remains “a big part” of his Huddersfield Giants side despite being dropped for last weekend’s victory over Catalans Dragons.

Burgess has made 18 appearances since an eye-catching move from South Sydney Rabbitohs on a three-year deal ahead of this season.

But the 33-year-old was named as 18th man as the Giants earned their first home win of the season.

Mid-season addition Tristan Powell and Fenton Rogers were the starting props while Oliver Wilson, Matty English and George King were all utilised from the bench.

“The pack that played had played really well before,” explained Robinson.

“Olly Wilson came back into the side – with his form before he got injured he deserved to be put back. It was just a selection decision (to exclude Burgess).

“He’s a big part of us. He’s a top professional and he’s been around the game long enough.

“He’s really good for our culture, for the young lads. We don’t expect him to change behaviour.

“I said earlier in the year it’s not about the team, it’s about the squad. In the squad everyone plays a part, and let’s be honest we’ve probably used a bigger squad than we anticipated at the beginning of the year.

“We’ve had multiple players play who didn’t expect to this year. We’re a squad-first team.”

With no enforced changes to make ahead of Sunday’s trip to St Helens, Burgess could be left out again as Huddersfield seek a third successive win and a strong finish to a difficult campaign.

“It’s nice knowing the ones who took the field last week are ready to go this wee,” added Robinson.

“Continuity, on the training field and in the game, aids your performance. Having a more consistent side to pick from has been great.

“I don’t think everyone believed me when I said we’ll have a better second half of the year than first. It’s no coincidence when we’ve had a more settled squad.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, I’ve still got Niall (Evalds), Cluney (Adam Clune) and Tui (Lolohea) out. If you take your spine out it obviously makes it a lot more difficult but the lads who have stepped up are having the opportunity to train together and we’re building some continuity into these final games.”