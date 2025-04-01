Mark Dunning reveals factors behind League One table-toppers Midlands Hurricanes

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have plans on and off the field which are starting to turn heads, according to coach Mark Dunning.

A solid start to the season has the Birmingham side dreaming of a top-four finish, and contention for a promotion spot to the Championship.

Former Bradford coach Dunning said: “When I joined the club 18 months ago, we put a plan together and set out what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it.

“We addressed the need to build foundations and do it sustainably, and so far, so good, things are going to plan and we’re building on and off the field.

“On the field, we want to keep improving. We finished fifth last year, so our target is to improve on that, which if successful gets us in top the top four and the middle eights which allows us to dream of promotion.

“It’s not been a problem getting players to join us, which might be hard for some people to believe.

“Once we show them what the journey looks like, and the hopes and aspirations of the club, and the family feel we’re starting to build with the culture here, it’s a place people want to be.

“We’ve had a lot of players actually make themselves known to us that they’d like to join us as well.

“We’re very proud of the family feel we’ve got, and once we show people the facilities at the Alexander Stadium and the journey we want to go on, people are buying in to that, which is great.”

The Hurricanes have been bolstered off the field by former Huddersfield and England prop Eorl Crabtree, who has been working alongside club chairman Mike Lomas.

Dunning added: “Eorl’s great. He’s a doer, he’s got a can-do attitude and he and Mike are working very closely off the field to raise the club.

“They’ve got a lot on and a long list of things to tick off, but he’s brought some fresh energy and been really good.

“They’re working really hard to build the club off the field and on the field, we are working really hard as well to be the best version of ourselves and represent the club as best we can.”