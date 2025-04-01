Toulouse Olympique hit the road for training sessions to expand reach

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are hitting the road to spread the Rugby League word and support smaller clubs with a series of remote first-team training sessions.

Continuing from a similar exercise last year, the Olympians believe in developing more links with the many teams on the amateur rungs of the French competition and especially introducing young supporters to the Toulouse players.

First stop is Ayguesvives, south of the city, on Wednesday, a club spokesman saying: “As part of our ‘Shared Sports Policy’, we initiated off-site training sessions last year, in which all young people in the region are invited to take part.

“Building on its success, we are continuing this initiative. These participatory off-site training sessions aim to introduce local clubs, rugby schools and young enthusiasts in order to promote the practice of Rugby League and strengthen ties with local stakeholders.

“At Ayguesvives Municipal Stadium, there will be a training session led by our players and staff, technical workshops and discussions with members of the Ayguesvives XIII club.

“We are in a run of three consecutive games in the UK, but instead of staying there in hotels, we feel this is a better use of our time and resources.”