Martin Jepson becomes majority shareholder of Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have today confirmed that Martin Jepson has taken up the option to become majority shareholder of the West Yorkshire club.

In doing so, Jepson has purchased the shares of former owners Ian and Janet Fulton.

In a statement on the Castleford website, Jepson – who hails from Castleford – revealed that he is aiming to bring in more board members in the “near future”.

Jepson said: “I am delighted to now be the majority shareholder of my boyhood club. I have been a Castleford fan all my life and I know what the club means to so many families in the area.

“I have taken my time to exercise my option to firstly understand the financial position and the day to day management of the club, and secondly to give me time to talk to other like minded people interested in joining me on this journey.

“I hope to be making further announcements regarding the Board of the Club in the near future.

“I am totally committed to seeing a stronger Castleford competing in the Super League and the Club being sustainable for many generations to come. This is an exciting time to be associated with Castleford whether you are a fan, a sponsor or a business partner and I look forward to you joining me at Wheldon Road to cheer on Danny and the boys.”