Wests Tigers win a Magic Round thriller over St George Illawarra Dragons

WESTS TIGERS 34 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 28

IAN HOWE, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Saturday

THESE two sides came into this game in ninth and tenth place respectively, with the winner likely to progress into the play-off places.

And, after their win against the Sharks a week earlier after the recall of Lachlan Galvin, the Tigers were probably the favourites to take the points.

They were indeed successful in a thrilling game, thanks largely to a freakish score by Jahream Bula on the stroke of half-time.

The Tigers were leading 20-10 when Dragons forward Jaydn Su’a got over the line and simply had to put the ball down to reduce the deficit.

But somehow he lost it and Bula scooped it up to race 100 metres to touch down at the other end, giving the Tigers a 26-10 lead at half-time.

It was a frustrating loss for the Dragons, who made twelve line-breaks to the Tigers’ two and had 42 tackle-breaks to 17 but couldn’t turn them into tries when it counted.

Recalled winger Charlie Staines scored two tries for the Tigers, while Adam Doueihi scored a try and kicked five goals.

For the Dragons, bench forward Jacob Liddle scored two second-half tries and Hamish Stewart scored a late touchdown, giving them hope but ultimately failing to secure victory.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 5 Brent Naden, 23 Charlie Staines, 6 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 16 Jack Bird, 17 Sione Fainu, 18 Tony Sukkar

Tries: Staines (11, 29), Turuva (21), Fainu (32), Bula (40), Doueihi (72); Goals: Doueihi 5/7

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 Tyrell Sloan, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 5 Corey Allan, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Lyhkan King-Togia, 8 Toby Couchman, 9 Damien Cook, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Dylan Egan, 12 Jaydn Su’a, 13 Hamish Stewart; Subs (all used): 14 Jacob Liddle, 15 Jack De Belin, 16 Emre Guler, 17 Luciano Leilua

Tries: Egan (6), Holmes (16), Liddle (53, 56), Stewart (78); Goals: Holmes 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-10, 12-10, 16-10, 20-10, 26-10; 26-16, 26-22, 28-22, 34-22, 34-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Tigers: Terrell May; Dragons: Clint Gutherson

Penalty count: 4-4; Half-time: 26-10; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 50,638