Martyn Ridyard’s new role at Rochdale Hornets during injury spell

ROCHDALE HORNETS coach Gary Thornton has tipped injured star Martyn Ridyard to become as good a leader off the pitch as he is on it.

The 38-year-old halfback is currently sidelined with a bicep tear and with no timescale put on his return, has been playing a role on the coaching staff.

“Martyn has had the operation so now it’s just about his recovery and we don’t have any outcome yet as to when he will be back,” said Thornton, whose side are joint-leaders with Swinton.

“He just has to heal from the surgery and then get through his rehab, so he’s on the path to recovery, we just don’t know how long that will take.

“A lot will depend on when he’s healed from the surgery, and then we can then take it from there.

“Martyn and Gregg McNally are assistant coaches this year and are really adding value to what we’re doing.

“They are both knowledgable and experienced players who have been around some really good systems. As a halfback and a fullback, they are pivotal players, so from an attacking sense, they have added a lot of options.

“It’s good for me to be able to lean on their expertise and also to filter some of the roles and responsibilities down to them to look after and they have taken that and run with it.

“I’m sure they’ll both be looking to go into coaching once they’re playing days are over, so this will be a good introduction for them.

“With Martyn being injured at the moment, he’s been able to take a bit more responsibility on and do a bit more and he’s grasping that with both hands.”

Hornets have signed experienced frontrower Dom Newton.

The former Huddersfield Academy player served two seasons with Oldham and has spent pre-season training with his local community club Newsome Panthers.

“We have brought Dom in to strengthen our options in the middle unit, having lost a couple of players recently,” added Thornton.

“Dom has League One experience with Oldham and is well-known to most of our squad. He is an experienced frontrower and will be a welcome addition at this stage of the season.”