Brad O’Neill’s different role during Wigan Warriors’ Las Vegas trip

BRAD O’NEILL believes there is a professional culture and pride running right through Wigan Warriors which is helping the club stay at the forefront of Super League.

Matt Peet’s side might have been knocked out of the Challenge Cup, which they won last season, but they have their sights set on a third straight title, and head to Leeds on Saturday seeking a fourth win in five league games this year.

O’Neill knows all about the playing side of things, having come through the development system to make his first-team debut in 2021.

The 22-year-old England hooker is also knowledgeable about Wigan’s proud history, and realises that while they have way more league titles (24 including the last two in a row) and Challenge Cup triumphs (last year’s was their 21st success) than any rival, there have also been fallow periods.

And as the former Halton Farnworth Hornets junior who helped his club win the Challenge Cup in 2022, league in 2023 and World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup in 2024 works his way back to fitness following the anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of October’s Grand Final victory over Hull KR, he has also gained experience of the business side of the operation.

O’Neill joined the club’s corporate staff as Wigan worked to maximise the impact of their recent visit to Las Vegas to play Warrington.

“It was a real opportunity to learn and understand some of the things which go on behind the scenes,” he explained.

“We were doing stuff for the fans and the sponsors, and it was interesting to get involved and get a good insight into how things are done.”

O’Neill added: “I think there’s a really strong culture at this club of everyone trying to do things to as high a standard as possible and a pride at operating that way.

“There is great history and heritage here, but we know things rise and fall, and nothing comes without hard work.

“It means a lot to have played a part in getting us back to the level we’re at, but the challenge is to maintain it, and no one at the club takes anything for granted.”

O’Neill last played in July, and explained: “I’ve learnt a lot about myself in these past months, about my body getting stronger, making the most of my time in the gym and my running technique.

“I’m looking forward to the next couple of months, getting back into full training, getting my fitness back and then getting into the team again.”