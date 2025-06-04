Mary Coleman bidding for special Wigan Warriors hat-trick

WIGAN prop Mary Coleman is quietly confident that the Warriors can complete a special hat-trick when they face off against oldest rivals St Helens at Wembley on Saturday.

In July last year Denis Betts’ side finally got their first win over one of the country’s ‘big three’ – beating York 18-10.

Then in last month’s semi-final, they added Leeds Rhinos to the list of teams they have beaten – meaning Saints are the last team to tick off the list.

And given the start they have made to 2025, it is not unfeasible to think that might happen on the biggest of stages.

“Going into the York (league opener) a couple of weeks ago we did feel a different pressure that we’ve not felt before,” said Coleman, who knows Saints will still be seen as favourites for the tie, given their run of four consecutive trophies.

“Generally when we’ve gone into games against Leeds, Saints and York we’ve gone in as the underdogs, but after the start we’ve had to the season, there’s a new pressure on us to keep that form going.

“But that is exciting and the girls are enjoying that expectation on them.

“In the last couple of years, Wembley has almost felt like a bit of an unattainable goal for us. Going into this year it really did feel like something we could achieve, but we’re still a bit in awe of the fact we’re going there.

“It’s the first Wigan v Saints game to be played at the new Wembley and we’re all buzzing about it and feeling confident going into it, which is different to how it’s been the last few seasons.

“We always try to ignore the external pressures but we know we’ll still be going into the game as underdogs given Saints’ history with the cup.

“The pressure will be on them, but I don’t think that will change how we perform. I just hope the excitement and experience doesn’t overwhelm us on the day.

“I’ve been playing for Wigan for four years now and we have never beaten Saints. We’ve done Leeds and York now so they are the last ones for us to knock off.

“If we can finally do that and beat Saints at Wembley it would be amazing.”