Hull FC-bound Connor Bailey keen to take Wembley chance with York Knights

CONNOR BAILEY might have Super League back on his schedule – but he still has plenty of business to complete in his second campaign with York Knights.

And any thoughts of next season, when he is set to join Hull FC, are firmly on the back burner as the secondrow sets his sights on helping Mark Applegarth’s side complete stage one of their twin 2025 mission in Saturday’s 1895 Cup final clash with Featherstone Rovers at Wembley.

York suffered the disappointment of two semi-final defeats last year, in the 1895 Cup at home to Sheffield Eagles and in the Championship play-offs at Wakefield Trinity, Bailey’s first club for whom he played five times in Super League in 2020.

While both losses hurt the ambitious club, Bailey believes those setbacks sharpened the desire to drive forward this time around.

“People said we did well to get to the play-off semis and push Wakefield (Daryl Powell’s full-time side eventually won 22-13 and went on to overwhelm Toulouse Olympique in the Grand Final ahead of their return to the top flight),” said the man who had two seasons at Newcastle Thunder before joining York.

“But at the end of the day, we lost two big games, and no one wants to be doing that.

“Like all clubs, during pre-season we set goals and objectives, and getting to both the 1895 Cup final and the Grand Final, and obviously winning them, were the main two.

“With the squad we have and the experience we gained from last year, we thought they were realistic ambitions, but we also know neither will come easily.

“We’re through to the 1895 Cup final, and we’re all clearly excited about the chance to play at Wembley, because it’s the kind of opportunity which for a lot of players, never comes around.

“But there’s that old saying of playing the game, not the occasion, and we know we have a real test on our hands against Featherstone.

“They have some great players, and while they’ve not always had the results they’d have wanted so far, there are signs that they are starting to click.

“That was clear from the semi-finals, because they went away to another really strong side in Oldham, who most people would have tipped, and got the win. We know we’re going to have to be on it.”

York, who have also taken some time to find their rhythm, beat visitors Bradford Bulls 28-10, and try-scorer Bailey added: “I think that win showed what we are about.

“Clint (Goodchild, the York owner) and Mash (Applegarth) have built a strong squad with a good balance of experienced players like Paul McShane and Jordan Thompson, who are a really good influence, and lads who are coming into their prime.

“We have some strength in depth, and that creates genuine competition for places, which keeps us all right on our toes.”