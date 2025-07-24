Mason Lino seals dramatic Wakefield Trinity derby win over Leeds Rhinos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 15 LEEDS RHINOS 14

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Thursday

MASON LINO struck the winning field-goal with ten seconds remaining to secure Wakefield a priceless derby victory over Leeds.

Trinity trailed by six points heading into the closing stages after a Jarrod O’Connor try, but Matty Storton helped level matters before Lino held his nerve from almost 35 metres out.

It brought jubilation to the majority of a sold-out crowd, the largest at this ground for twelve years, and lifts Wakefield – at least temporarily – back into sixth place.

They have also secured bragging rights for the season over one of their biggest rivals with two victories to one – this even closer than a 14-12 victory in round one and 22-18 defeat in May, both at Headingley.

The Rhinos missed the chance to create an eight-point buffer in the play-off places and were left to rue a below-par display and the loss of Jake Connor to a head injury early in the second half.

An early period of ill-discipline put Leeds on the back foot, with Brodie Croft sin-binned after ten minutes for a trip on Lino as he looked to step through the line following a six-again.

Max Jowitt opted to kick the two points on offer and then, after another penalty from the kick-off for a ball steal, followed by a set restart, Wakefield marched forward and played Lachlan Walmsley into the corner through excellent movement and passes from Jake Trueman and Jowitt.

The latter couldn’t add the conversion and Leeds prevented any further damage when Connor, shortly after seizing on a Mike McMeeken offload, kicked a penalty awarded for offside.

But when the Rhinos again fell foul of referee Chris Kendall, conceding another six-again before Connor clipped Harvey Smith high, Jowitt added another goal to restore the six-point lead at 8-2.

A series of forward passes thwarted attacking plans for both sides but, with a couple of minutes remaining in a flat first half, Sam Lisone powered over with virtually Leeds’ first assault on the tryline – the impact sub’s eighth try of the season in all competitions – and Connor’s conversion improbably made things level at the break.

Just as the visitors appeared to be growing in confidence, Connor had to come off eight minutes into the second half and Wakefield – also helped by some careless errors – regained the ascendancy.

Jayden Myers was closed down in the corner with one attack, and couldn’t quite gather Josh Griffin’s attempt at a miracle assist in another.

So when Harry Newman struck the returning Oliver Pratt high as he attacked the line past the hour mark, Jowitt opted to kick the penalty from close to the touchline – only to pull it wide of the near post.

It looked like that would prove costly as a relieving penalty and the return of Lisone for a second stint galvanised the Rhinos, and O’Connor twisted over from dummy-half with 13 minutes remaining to give them the lead for the first time, 8-14 with Jack Sinfield’s conversion.

But it lasted only five minutes, as Storton ran a great line onto a short, straight ball from Lino to cross and Jowitt goaled.

Croft had the first attempt at a field-goal with just over a minute remaining, firing wide from just inside the Wakefield half. That gave the home side one final chance in normal time, and Lino took it.

GAMESTAR: Mason Lino led Wakefield’s attack throughout and came up with clutch play when it mattered.

GAMEBREAKER: Lino’s composure to win a home derby via a field-goal for the second time this year, having done likewise against Castleford over Easter.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The celebrations at a packed DIY Kitchens Stadium as the winning one-pointer boosted hopes of a play-off finish.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mason Lino (Wakefield)

2 pts Sam Lisone (Leeds)

1 pt Kallum Watkins (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

30 Jayden Myers

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

3 Cameron Scott

12 Josh Griffin

13 Jay Pitts

Subs

11 Seth Nikotemo

16 Renouf Atoni

17 Matty Storton

23 Josh Rourke (not used)

18th man (not used)

7 Oliver Russell

Also in 21-man squad

9 Liam Hood

33 Noah High

35 Ellis Lingard

Tries: Walmsley (14), Storton (72)

Goals: Jowitt 3/5

Field-goals: Lino (80)

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

21 Alfie Edgell

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

14 Jarrod O’Connor

10 Keenan Palasia

11 James Bentley

12 James McDonnell

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs

15 Sam Lisone

20 Jack Sinfield

24 Ben Littlewood (not used)

29 Presley Cassell

18th man (not used)

23 Riley Lumb

Also in 21-man squad

9 Andy Ackers

13 Cameron Smith

30 George Brown

Tries: Lisone (38), O’Connor (67)

Goals: Connor 2/2, Sinfield 1/1

Sin bin: Croft (11) – trip

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 6-0, 6-2, 8-2, 8-8; 8-14, 14-14, 15-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Mason Lino; Rhinos: Sam Lisone

Penalty count: 5-3

Half-time: 8-8

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 9,252