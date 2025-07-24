Former Super League star comes out of retirement to join Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed former Hull FC and Warrington Wolves winger Tom Lineham on a short-term deal for the rest of the season.

Lineham stepped away from rugby league at the end of last season following a spell with York Knights.

But the 33-year-old, who has 172 career tries to his name, has linked up with Scott Taylor’s Goole, who are mounting a late charge for the super eights in their first League One season after four successive wins.

“It has come at a good time for both me and the club,” said Lineham, who also had a permanent spell with Wakefield Trinity.

“I have taken some time off from my new profession to devote some time to the Vikings to help them continue their great run of form.

“We want a big finish to the season and I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Head coach Taylor added: “He is in fantastic shape, he has his hunger back and he is ready to make his mark – he has the ability to be a real game-changer at this level.”