Mason Lino’s honest verdict on derby win, his field-goal and Wakefield Trinity’s start to year

MASON LINO was glad to help Wakefield Trinity get a “monkey off our back” with his winning field-goal against Castleford Tigers.

Wakefield made a stirring comeback from twelve points down to win Thursday’s derby 13-12.

And it was clinched by Lino’s strike four minutes from time which crept narrowly over the crossbar.

The halfback admitted: “It wasn’t the best strike, but it got over in the end!

“It was just a good fightback from the boys. We didn’t start the game too well. We were a bit loose, especially in our kick chases and the first three tackles invited them into our half. There were too many errors and lapses in concentration.

“But we knew if we could complete and build a bit of pressure we’d get some points, and that’s what we did.”

The victory was not only Wakefield’s first at the DIY Kitchens Stadium since returning to Super League, but ended a run of nine straight home defeats to Castleford stretching back to 2013.

“We’re just happy to get a scrappy win,” added Lino.

“We’ve got to build off this, we’ve got to be better.

“If you have to win ugly, I’ll take it, as long as you get the two points, which is very much needed if you want to play at the back end of the year.”