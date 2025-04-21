Hull KR star Mikey Lewis speaks on future following NRL links and makes Super League club admission

MIKEY LEWIS has admitted that it is a “dream” of his to go to the NRL – but he has also revealed that he wouldn’t play for any other club in Super League.

The 2024 Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner is going from strength to strength with Hull KR as the Robins now sit pretty at the top of the Super League table.

Rovers are also into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, with a final four against Catalans Dragons beckoning in early May.

At the heart of KR’s success has been Lewis’ devastating attacking prowess – and it’s fair to say that his performances have not gone unnoticed from the southern hemisphere.

Last week, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported that Wests Tigers should keep an eye out for Lewis following the latest controversy surrounding halfback Lachlan Galvin who is widely expected to be heading for Parramatta Eels.

And, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, Lewis admitted that a move to the NRL would be a “dream”.

“My dream has always been to go over to the other side, Australia,” Lewis said.

“It’s been my dream since I was a young kid to go and play on the other side of the world, and when the time will come it will come.”

That being said, Lewis was keen to emphasise that Hull KR would likely be the only club he would ever play for in Super League.

“I’m not putting any pressure on it, I love playing for this club. It’s given me so much on the field and so much off it as well.

“I don’t see myself playing for any other club in Super League.”