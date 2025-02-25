Match officials confirmed for Wigan-Warrington Las Vegas clash

Chris Kendall has been appointed to referee the historic Betfred Super League fixture between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas this weekend – while Tara Jones and Liam Moore will be touch judges for the Women’s International between England and the Australia Jillaroos.

For Jones, who became the first woman to join the RFL’s full-time panel of match officials during the winter, it will be another unusual piece of history, as she officiates in an England international, less than 18 months after she won the last of her 15 England caps as a player. (It will not be her international debut, as she took charge of a fixture between Greece and Ireland last year)

Liam Moore will be the video referee for the Wigan-Warrington match, with Jonny Roberts and Richard Thompson as touch judges, Jones as the reserve official, Bob Connolly as the match commissioner, and Andy Smith the timekeeper.