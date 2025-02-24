Morgan Smithies and Hudson Young address media following Las Vegas hotel scuffle

MORGAN SMITHIES and Hudson Young have addressed the media following their bizarre scuffle in a Las Vegas hotel that saw both men ejected from the property.

Technical issues at the team hotel meant that the Raiders players were waiting seven hours to be able to make it to their rooms.

One of the Canberra players was then denied a room and suggested sharing with the other, which is when the alleged scuffle is said to have taken place.

Hotel security initially believed that one of the players had a weapon before there was a realisation that it was only an inflatable baseball bat.

However, both Young and Smithies fronted up to the media yesterday to discuss the issue.

“We came back after a night out on Thursday and there was an issue with the room,” Young said.

“We’re not going to go into details of that.

“There was a scuffle in the elevator, nothing in the hallways.

“We came back as a team and one of the boys had got a toy baseball bat somewhere.

“That was mistaken as a weapon in the elevator but it played no role.

“Security didn’t break anything up,” Young continued. “We went downstairs to sort our room out and that’s when they’ve reviewed the footage and asked us to leave.

“The club sorted it out and we’re very thankful to be staying here at Resorts World.”

Smithies, meanwhile, expressed head coach Ricky Stuart’s disappointment in the pair: “He was disappointed and we were in ourselves,” Smithies said.

“We apologised and are looking to move on and focus on this week.

“It’s a massive week so we want to put it to bed.”