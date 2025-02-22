Matt Frawley praised after playing with eight stiches in hand during Leeds Rhinos win

MATT FRAWLEY helped Leeds to victory over Salford with eight stitches in his hand, coach Brad Arthur revealed.

The Rhinos suffered several injuries to their spine in the first half of the game, with Frawley the first to go off with a hand cut.

Cameron Smith followed with an ankle injury and when Brodie Croft was forced off by a head knock, Frawley returned to the field to help steer his side to a first win of the season.

“It was a bad gash. We probably should have (kept him off) but he’s tough and he wanted to get out there and play with his mates,” said Arthur.

“The stitches opened again during the game, and we had to find some tape.

“It’s not life threatening or anything, it’s only a hand, but it’s still pretty hard. He’s got to catch the ball and kick and he did a pretty good job for us.”

He added of the other injuries: “Crofty is in good spirits which is great. He’ll just have to wait a week minimum because of the protocols.

“Cam is not optimistic about his injury. He said he heard a pop or a crack. It’s pretty swollen.”

Arthur said of his side’s performance: “It was a tough win, the sort of wins you really enjoy and you’re proud of as a coach.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley refused to use the continued disruption to the club this week – only on Thursday was it confirmed that their reduced salary cap had been lifted – as an excuse.

“There are two real commodities teams have needed at the beginning of the season – completion and toughness in defence,” he observed.

“After the first 20 minutes I thought Leeds dominated in both of those areas.

“They completed high and were physically dominant across the board. They absolutely deserved the manner of victory they got.

“We could look at it pragmatically because they’re a few games in and a bit more battle hardened than us. However, that’s the level we need to aspire to.”