Danny McGuire on serious injury to Castleford player, Captain’s Challenge and time as a head coach so far

DANNY MCGUIRE has opened up on the injury suffered by Will Tate, who will be out for four months after suffering an ankle injury.

“It’s tough for the kid, Will is a great guy and worked really hard in pre-season. There’s not a lot you can say and I just try and be supportive,” McGuire said.

“The ones out injured, you have to find extra time for them as it can be a lonely time for them. He won’t be in for a few weeks as he needs to rest up at home.

“It’s really challenging but he has been in these situations before. He is a smart kid and knows how to handle it.

“It’s one thing after another for Will. He had a spell in pre-season where he was looking good, he was training well and then got a bang to his head and now he’s done his ankle.

“It’s all part of the game unfortunately.”

For McGuire, he is enjoying being head coach after being given the role towards the end of last year.

“I’m really enjoying it, I’m enjoying coming to work and the lads are really coachable. We have got loads of good staff and a lot is happening off the field too.

“There are lots of things happening to make this place a better environment. It’s not perfect and there are still things that need to be better but there are some good things happening and I am enjoying being a part of it.”

Recently, the Captain’s Challenge has come into being as a new rule, but no contest has been successful as of yet.

It is too early to write it off, though, McGuire feels.

“I don’t mind it but I don’t think there has been a right call yet! It’s tough and we have spoken about using it correctly but sometimes in the heat of battle, it is hard.

“I would have been questioning every single ruling when I was a player so I’m not sure it would have worked for me!

“I think it would be too early to write it off at this stage.”