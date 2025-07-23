Matt Peet on where Wigan Warriors need to improve and Zach Eckersley update

MATT PEET has given the credit to Hull FC following Wigan Warriors’ 32-12 loss to the Black and Whites last weekend.

The Wigan boss has also bemoaned his side’s errors during the 80 minutes as Peet reveals just where his Warriors team can improve ahead of this week’s clash against Catalans Dragons.

“I was disappointed with the scoreline particularly in the first-half, but credit to Hull. I thought they came with a game plan and they executed it really well,” Peet said.

“They were too good for us on the day. I’ve reflected on that early in the week but we move on with Catalans and where we can improve.

“The focus has been very simple: look after the ball a bit better. You can drag up the stats but there was a disparity in Hull FC’s lack of errors and the errors we made and that had a big effect on the game.

“There are still areas we want to execute better in attack and defence but we’ve got to get the basics of the game right.”

Whilst Jai Field and Bevan French are two key absentees for Wigan, Zach Eckersley will also not play following a leg injury sustained in that loss to Hull.

However, Peet has revealed that the prognosis isn’t as worse as first thought.

“Zach got a really bad whack. He has got severe bruising and soreness but fortunately it wasn’t broken.

“This week’s game will be a little bit too soon, however.”