‘I expect us to be in the play-offs’ says Oldham chairman

OLDHAM Chairman Bill Quinn says being under pressure is part of being involved with the club – and crucial to plans to continue moving forward and at some stage gain Super League status.

The Roughyeds were mid-table in League One when a consortium including the businessman and fronted by former player and coach and now managing director Mike Ford took the club over in May 2023.

Now they are back playing at Boundary Park, the home of football club Oldham Athletic, after being based at the smaller Vestacare (Whitebank) Stadium, and pushing for the Championship play-offs, with Sean Long’s side involved in a high-profile match at Bradford last Friday, which they lost 28-12.

The Roughyeds have ten wins from 17 league matches this season, and Quinn, 59, told the club’s television channel: “I expect us to be in the play-offs, and to be saying that is a sign of our massive steps forward, because it wasn’t on anyone’s horizon two years ago.

“We want to continue driving and pushing for progress, and of course that puts pressure on all of us, myself, Mike and Sean included.

“But I think if you don’t keep building, there’s a tendency to slip backwards.”