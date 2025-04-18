Matt Peet explains Wigan Warriors’ Christian Wade move and why he’ll be ‘great addition’

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet is looking forward to working with new signing Christian Wade after the rugby union and former American football player was announced before their Good Friday win over St Helens.

Wade will join up with the Warriors at the end of the Premiership season with current club Gloucester.

Peet revealed this move had been “in the pipeline for a while” and felt it was a move the club could not ignore.

“The salary cap presents an opportunity to get someone from outside the sport and Christian Wade is a player we have admired for a long time,” he said.

“We just thought it would bring some quality, competition and experience to the squad.

“He has got a challenge ahead but he’s proved in the past that he has got the right mindset and I think he’ll be a great addition for us.”

Talking about the game, Peet thought his team were always in control despite Saints launching a fightback in the second half.

“It was a tough game,” he added. “We overcame a little bit of adversity and it was a tight game with a few bumps in the road.

“I’m really proud that we stuck together, but we certainly have got more in us. I thought we were in control throughout.”