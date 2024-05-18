Matt Peet explains win over Hull KR and singles out Wigan Warriors’ “coach’s dream”

WIGAN WARRIORS ran out 38-6 winners against Hull KR in an emphatic Challenge Cup semi-final display.

The Warriors led 24-0 at half-time after notching five first-half tries, before defensive steel ensured Matt Peet’s men would be back in a Challenge Cup for the second time in three years.

And, it’s fair to say that Peet was happy with the result, saying: “I’m proud, we knew it would be a tough game and not many people backed us I noticed.

“It was a difficult game to pick, a lot of momentum behind Hull KR and they towelled us up two weeks ago.

“I thought we did enough to get the win, we can improve in some areas and despite the points I thought we did a lot of good things.

“Defensively, Hull KR are an outstanding team who play really well in broken play with quick ball. We had to be at our best defensively and that was impressive.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game, Mikey Lewis was a constant threat. The first-half I thought we were good, the more the way we defended.

“Credit to Hull KR, they never threw in the towel.”

Peet also praised young forward Junior Nsemba and halfback Harry Smith who once more impressed.

“Junior was good, he’s improving every game. There are subtle things, his carries are generally strong and he his a presence.

“Harry is a coach’s dream. When you think about someone doing something and Harry does it whether it’s the last play or a set he decides to execute.

“The best thing or a scrum-half is when his teammates love him. He does a lot of the tough stuff, he bends his back and pressures kicks. His team will run through a brick wall for him. He is tough and unselfish.”

The Wigan boss is looking forward to the final.

“It’s a lot better than watching on TV. A lot of time, my motivation is not getting there so we will be thinking about that soon. It will come around soon

“This is why these players do it.”

