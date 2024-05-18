Willie Peters explains Hull KR’s defeat to Wigan Warriors and reveals three injury blows

HULL KR went down 38-6 to Wigan Warriors in what can only be described as an abject performance from Willie Peters’ side.

Rovers were second best from the first whistle as they trailed 24-0 at half-time after conceding five first-half tries.

Things didn’t get too much better in the second-half either as Rovers registered just one try in a disappointing display.

And it’s fair to say that Peters was unhappy with the performance, saying: “They are the benchmark of the competition and we know where we need to get to,” Peters said.

“They are a bit away from where we need to get to. We are a long way off at the moment, when you break the game down, there were certain parties where we hung in but we let them in when there was a penalty or error.

“We are not defending when something is going against us and that’s what we pride ourselves on. You need to defend errors or penalties and we didn’t.

“We let in too many tries off the back of a compound error.”

Peters did take an issue with a few decisions made during the game, but the KR boss gave Wigan the credit.

“There were a couple of things I wasn’t happy about. I want clarification around what an escort is.

“But we got beat today by Wigan who were by far a better team. There were frustrations around certain decisions and we got beaten by Wigan.

“I wouldn’t like to see some decisions have an impact in major games, but the referees didn’t have an impact on the final score today.”

Rovers also suffered three injuries.

“Dean (Hadley) has hurt his groin, Kelepi (Tanginoa) his sternum and I’m not sure if Joe Burgess has passed his HIA.”

