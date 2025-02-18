Matt Peet gives verdict on Golden Point and Captain’s Challenge following Super League Round One

MATT PEET ‘understands’ why rugby league has Golden Point, despite his side coming out on the wrong side of it in Round One’s Super League opener at the hands of Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors went down 1-0 to Leigh in the record-breaking fixture with the two sides locked at 0-0 after 80 minutes for the first time in Super League history.

Some people felt that both sides deserved a point with clamouring for the rule to be changed so that each side received one point after an 80-minute draw and that the Golden Point victor takes home another point.

In response to his own opinion on Golden Point, Peet said: “I understand why the game does it but I see pros and cons of both sides.”

In terms of the Captain’s Challenge, Peet believes that the ruling will be used better as the year goes on after every challenge from Super League sides at the weekend were unsuccessful.

“We had discussed using the Captain’s Challenge during pre-season and during last week but across Super League you saw that they were all unsuccessful.

“I think players will learn more on the go. I would have liked to have seen us use it later in the game but I like players using their instincts.

“We need to strike a balance with it.”