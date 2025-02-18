Hull FC suffer four injury blows ahead of Wigan Warriors clash as John Cartwright dismisses idea of new signings

HULL FC have suffered four injury blows ahead of their clash with Wigan Warriors, head coach John Cartwright has confirmed.

Whilst Jed Cartwright has suffered a hamstring strain, Amir Bourouh and Jack Ashworth took head knocks against Catalans Dragons (with the latter also ill) and Oliver Holmes is still being plagued by a knee problem.

Ahead of that tough home fixture against Wigan, Cartwright told BBC Radio Humberside: “Jed will be out for a couple of weeks as he’s got a low-level strain.

“It’s hard to gauge with a hamstring, but it’s not a bad one so we’re hoping he will be back sooner rather than later.

“Amir is out of our hands. He’s got to tick some boxes between now and when we pick a side next week but he’s good.

“When I spoke to him this morning, he was in good spirits. He’s got a clear head, and hopefully he will just be out for the week. If he passes his tests next week, he will be available.

“Oliver won’t be available as he’s still carrying his knee injury and he’ll see a specialist this week. We’ll have a bit of an idea on him once he’s seen the specialist.

“Jack isn’t well. He has got a bit of a bug at the moment. On the back of his head knock, he will be in some doubt.”

Cartwright was asked about the possibility of any new signings to which he responded: “Not outside of the 19 that we took to Catalans.”

“We’ll sit down with the coaches. We’ve trained today, so we’ll get through that, assess everyone’s health, and then we’ll pick a side.”