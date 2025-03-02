Matt Peet keen on Las Vegas return after Wigan Warriors thrive on big stage

WIGAN head coach Matt Peet was proud of how his team did not let the occasion of playing in Las Vegas get to them as they ran out comfortable winners against Warrington.

The Warriors won 48-18 against the Wolves in the Allegiant Stadium in the first-ever Super League game to be played in America.

“I certainly would have taken that on the coach ride over,” said Peet.

“I’ve just said to the team that there were elements that we wish we could have done a bit better and been a little bit more clinical at the back end.

“As far as the way they have dealt with the week and everything that has brought with it, I am so proud of them.

“I am very confident that this kind of event and stage brings the best out of this group.

Peet admits his team thrives on playing in the big games and they work hard for each other.

“I think that is credit to the way they train, the way they look after themselves and all the sacrifices they make,” he said.

Peet has enjoyed the week in Las Vegas and he admitted he would like to return with Wigan in some capacity in the future, but he understands that it would only be fair to allow new teams to come in the next few years.

“There are two ways to look at it. First, there are two league points up for grabs. It’s another chance to play in a big game on a big stage against one of the best teams in Super League. We will take pride in that we handled that well.

“I don’t know what the suggestions are for next year, but as long as Super League has some presence then I’ll be happy.

“If there is a Wigan badge involved then I would be delighted, but I can understand why two different teams would come.

“That’s probably the right thing to happen, but selfishly I wouldn’t mind coming along.”